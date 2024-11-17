 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian goes makeup-free in new photo

Kim Kardashian shows off her bare face with social media followers

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Kim Kardashian goes makeup-free in new photo
Kim Kardashian goes makeup-free in new photo

Kim Kardashian, recently collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana, shared her make-up free face with her Instagram followers.

The SKIMS mogul took to Instagram Stories and shared an up-close look at her face with her 359 million followers, flaunting a clear and smooth complexion.

The 44-year-old wrote atop the outtake, “Brows Nite w @anastasiasoare @anastasiabeverlyhills.”

Kim Kardashian shows off her bare face with social media followers
Kim Kardashian shows off her bare face with social media followers

Her post comes less than one week after it was revealed by a source which told In Touch that Kim and her ex-husband and rapper Kanye West share an unhealthy co-parenting relationship.

Kanye’s relationship with Kim and her family is not good, the source dished out. 

They also dished, “And while she tries to keep the peace with him, they’ve had arguments over the phone that could end up being used in the doc.”

“And he doesn’t care about being popular or liked or politically correct,” the source also noted.

The ex-couple married on May 24, 2014, however, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye and finalized their divorce in November 2022 and at the time, the two, who share four children together, agreed to their joint physical and legal custody.

Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest picks winner
Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest picks winner
Jonathan Bailey makes a shocking promise about his future in Netflix's 'Bridgerton'
Jonathan Bailey makes a shocking promise about his future in Netflix's 'Bridgerton'
Sundance Head's wife shares new update as country singer returns home
Sundance Head's wife shares new update as country singer returns home
Charli XCX takes dig at Martha Stewart on SNL video
Charli XCX takes dig at Martha Stewart on SNL
Meghan Markle eases Prince William's tensions
Meghan Markle eases Prince William's tensions
Paul Mescal set to take over new role on 'Saturday Night Live'
Paul Mescal set to take over new role on 'Saturday Night Live'
Kylie Jenner shows off makeup-free look in new promotional
Kylie Jenner shows off makeup-free look in new promotional
Kylie Jenner leaves everyone speechless with her new look
Kylie Jenner leaves everyone speechless with her new look