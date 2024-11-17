Kim Kardashian goes makeup-free in new photo

Kim Kardashian, recently collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana, shared her make-up free face with her Instagram followers.

The SKIMS mogul took to Instagram Stories and shared an up-close look at her face with her 359 million followers, flaunting a clear and smooth complexion.

The 44-year-old wrote atop the outtake, “Brows Nite w @anastasiasoare @anastasiabeverlyhills.”

Her post comes less than one week after it was revealed by a source which told In Touch that Kim and her ex-husband and rapper Kanye West share an unhealthy co-parenting relationship.

Kanye’s relationship with Kim and her family is not good, the source dished out.

They also dished, “And while she tries to keep the peace with him, they’ve had arguments over the phone that could end up being used in the doc.”

“And he doesn’t care about being popular or liked or politically correct,” the source also noted.

The ex-couple married on May 24, 2014, however, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye and finalized their divorce in November 2022 and at the time, the two, who share four children together, agreed to their joint physical and legal custody.