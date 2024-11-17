Photo: Kaia Gerber explains why she prefers modeling over acting

Kaia Gerber recently weighed in on her quest for knowledge.

The girlfriend of Austin Butler recently sat down with Vogue for a candid chat.

During this confessional, the model got candid about how she manages to juggle acting and modeling.

Explaining the difference between these two professions, Kaia told the outlet, “Acting is a way for me to be an eternal student.”

On the other hand, she confessed being grateful for making a mark in modeling as it allows her the “luxury” of studying with multiple coaches.

Claiming that many actors do not enjoy that luxury, she continued, “So it is such a privileged thing, but I have fallen back in love with modeling because of it.”

In addition to this, Kaia spoke about her first professional theatrical role in Evanston Salt Costs Climbing.

She confessed that when she first read the play by Will Arbery, she thought, “No one would ever cast me in this.”

“They would never. But I feel so connected to her”—her role, Jane Jr. noting, “And it’s sad to me that no one would ever see me as this girl I have so much in common with,” the diva remarked in conclusion.