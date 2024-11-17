Photo: Jennifer Lopez trying something new after Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not looking to date anytime soon.

According to the latest findings of Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez has reportedly redefined the relationship with her past self after Ben Affleck split.

“She is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself,” as per an insider.

The source went on claim, “She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again.”

“She likes being in a relationship almost immediately after one ends, but right now she is trying something new and seeing if that works out for her better,” the spy also noted before signing off from the chat.

This report comes as a shock for fans because earlier In Touch reported that Jennifer is “showing Ben what he's missing."

Then, a source claimed, "She's never looked — or felt — better, and she's ready to date again."

"She's not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She's on the prowl again," the insider remarked at the time.