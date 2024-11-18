Prince Harry sparks waves of worry after his ‘old demons' get unearthed

Prince Harry’s ongoing fight against older demons has just become a topic of massive discussion.

Comments about the whole thing have been shared by a former advisor to the prince, in a chat with royal editor for The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah.

They shared these thoughts candidly in an interview with Fox News Digital and explained just where Prince Harry truly stands in his battle against his past.

According to the former advisor, “All he does is spend time looking back. If only he could wrench his neck around and look forward.”

Ms Nikkhah also joined in on this conversation at one point and shared her own feelings towards it all.

“I don’t see that happening at all,” and to make matters worse “I don’t think it’s wanted by him, and it’s certainly not wanted by the royal family,” she said.

“And the whole point of [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] leaving was that . . . the late queen agreed you can’t be half in, half out.”

Plus, “I don’t think he wants to be back in the UK doing official royal duties. Would he sometimes like to maybe join the family at events? Possibly, but I don’t think there’s any desire on either side for him to come back to do royal duties again,” she also added before concluding the conversation.