Drew Scott reveals daughter's hilarious first word before 'Dada'

While promoting their new HGTV series Chasing the West, Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan had a chat with the magazine.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Drew revealed the very first word his daughter said before "Dada.”

During this chat, Drew shared that his 14-month-old daughter, Piper learned the word “hippo” well before she was calling him Dad.

For those unversed, Drew Scott and wife, Linda Phan are parents to Parker and Piper.

“'Mama' was her first word, and she would say it all the time,” Drew recalled.

“And then months are going by. I'm like, ‘Come on. 'Dada, dada, dada, dada.’ Her second word — 'Hippo.' Her stuffy is a hippo. Her second word was 'hippo.' I'm like, ‘You can't even say Dada before Hippo?’ “

“Now she's saying 'Dada,' so I'm happy,” he added.

Moreover, the Property Brothers stars reflected on spending family time in Scotland.

“We took our dad back to his hometown, and then we stayed in a castle, and then we went to Munich and Italy and Zurich. So it was fun to travel and get the kids used at a young age to traveling abroad,” Drew said.

“Our dad's 91, so if we go, it's nice to take him, too, because he can go back and see his brother and family. So we did a big family reunion there. We had 60 people together and it was a lot of fun,” he added.

“It was sort of bittersweet because we could share what we loved about growing up on a ranch with all of these families,” Jonathan remarked and concluded, “On the flip side, I miss it. It was so fun to be in the mountains.”