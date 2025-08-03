Lindsay Lohan gets honest about brief break from Hollywood

Lindsay Lohan reveals real reason for brief hiatus from spotlight

Lindsay Lohan is sharing her honest thoughts on why she took a brief break from her acting career as she is making her return with her iconic role in the Freaky Friday sequel.

In a recent chat with The Times U.K. published on Saturday, the 39-year-old actress opened up about her hiatus from the spotlight between 2013 to 2022.

Lohan revealed that the thrill of working in movies was fading away, and she wanted to feel a sense of "real life" again.

“I wanted to take a minute,” she told the outlet. "I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film."

The Parent Trap actress went on to say, "And I wanted to live my own life for a bit, figure out how to have a more private life."

"A real life," she urged.

"I wanted to wait to get that itch again," the Mean Girls alum added.

Lohan, who moved to Dubai back in 2015 as per Allure, started her career at a very early age and rose to fame with her breakthrough role in the 1998 Walt Disney Pictures film The Parent Trap.

However, she made her return to the big screen with Netflix movies like Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, and her most anticipated role in follow-up movie of her 2003 comedy, Freaky Friday, Freakier Friday, set to hit theaters on August 8.