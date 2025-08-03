Liam Neeson slams his own 'Star Wars' scene

Liam Neeson goes rogue with unexpected 'Star Wars' admission

Liam Neeson recently called his Phantom Menace death scene “a bit namby-pamby” and mocked Qui-Gon Jinn’s skills.

In an interview with GQ, the 73-year-old actor, who played the role of Jesi Master Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, revealed many people think the lightsaber fight between Jinn and Ray Park’s Darth Maul is one of the best scenes but he did not like how it ended.

Reflecting on his 1999 movie in the Star Wars franchise, Neeson said, "I thought my death was a bit namby-pamby. I'm supposed to be a Master Jedi.”

"My character fell for that, 'Oh, I'm going for your face, no, I'm not, I'm going for your stomach. Oh, you got me!' Oh, please. Hardly a Master Jedi. But still, it was great," he noted but did not clarify if he was joking or was actually devastated with the fate of his character.

For the unversed, in the first Star Wars prequel, Jinn and his student Ewan McGregor’ Obi-Wan Kenobi had to protect Natalia Portman’s Padme Amidala of Naboo during a fight about trade between planets.

"The first time Ewan McGregor and I had to draw our lightsabers, I remember we both made the sound at the exact same time. George said, 'Boys, you don't have to do that. We can add that stuff'," The Naked Gun star recalled.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Liam Neeson depicted Jinn again for a short time in the Disney Plus show Obi-Wan Kenobi, which came out in 2022.