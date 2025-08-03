 
Jesse Metcalfe reveals Emmy winning show he regrets not auditioning for

Jesse Metcalfe learned a valuable lesson from his mistake of rejecting Emmy winning show

August 03, 2025

Jesse Metcalfe names show he didn't audition for and regretted later

Jesse Metcalfe learned a career lesson after skipping an Entourage audition early in his career.

Recalling how he skipped the audition, Jesse told People, "I had an audition for Entourage, and I read the pilot episode, and I was like, ‘This is stupid,’ and I didn't go to the audition."

"Obviously, I had no idea what I was talking about," he admitted. "That ended up being an iconic show that I absolutely love, and definitely wish I was a part of."

Jesse revealed that he was set to audition for Adrian Grenier's role as the show’s protagonist, Vincent Chase.

The John Tucker Must Die actor noted, "I blew that one. Sometimes you gotta say no, but that was the wrong one," he adds. "It taught me that I don't know everything."

"I've been auditioning for what it feels like is everything lately," he added.

Entourage followed Chase, an emerging A-lister in Hollywood. The show, which launched in 2004, was loosely inspired by Mark Wahlberg’s early experiences in the industry.

The show ran for eight seasons and amassed 14 Golden Globe nominations and 26 Emmy nominations, winning six. It came to an end in 2011. In 2015, Grenier returned as Chase for a feature film of the same name.

Meanwhile, Jesse also revealed recently that he lost a lead vampire role in The Vampire Diaries.

"'I'll never forget, a really high-up executive at CW was like, ‘You could never play a vampire because you have too nice of a face.’ That's what she said to me. She said, ‘You look like too nice of a guy to play a vampire,'" he shared on Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast. 

