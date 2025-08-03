 
Mel B celebrates Rory McPhee wedding again in Morocco

Mel B and husband Rory McPhee recently hosted a glamorous second wedding ceremony in Morocco

August 03, 2025

Photo: Mel B brands Rory McPhee wedding 'so good'

Mel B has been keeping the wedding celebrations going.

The Spice Girls star and husband Rory McPhee marked their marriage once again with a spiritual celebration in Marrakech.

This celebration came weeks after tying the knot in a formal London ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral.

The couple shared a glimpse of their Moroccan nuptials on Instagram Sunday.

“We got married!!! Again!” Mel captioned a joyful post. 

“A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech (three hearts) we had the time of our lives!!”

While their first wedding in London leaned traditional, Mel embraced a more individual and glamorous style for the celebration in Morocco.

Just like her London gown by Josephine Scott, Mel turned to wedding dress stylist Caroline Black of Evelie Bridal for her second look.

This time, the pair selected a dress by Justin Alexander, a U.S.-based designer, in a nod to Mel's life in America, where she currently serves as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

Rory also switched things up from the traditional McPhee tartan he wore in London, opting for a modern black-tie ensemble by British fashion house Alexander McQueen.

As fans will be aware, the pair’s first ceremony was held at the iconic St Paul’s Cathedral.

It marked Mel’s third time walking down the aisle.

