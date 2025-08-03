 
Liam Neeson gets honest about 'The Naked Gun'

August 03, 2025

In a reboot of The Naked Gun, Liam Neeson is taking on the role that Leslie Nielsen once brought hearty laughter to fans.

But in the latest film, the Narnia star is not keen on revisiting the original series because, “I just trusted the script,” he said in an interview with Variety

The actor continued, “And knew it would get better the more they worked on it. [Director Akiva Schaffer] was the co-writer, but there was always another writer on set — a friend of Akiva’s, obviously — and they would supply alternate endings to scenes. ‘Try this, try that.'”

When asked whether he tried to mirror Leslie's delivery style, he said, “No, those sorts of notes I wouldn’t have accepted. I’ve done over 100 movies, so I don’t need someone to tell me how to act.”

With such experience, Liam said he sticks to his standards on the set, “When we rehearsed stuff, we’d get rid of our personal giggles. And some of the scene require certain choreography — sight gags and stuff like that."

"I don’t want to say it was always serious, far from it. But it was serious business, of course, shooting any movie and keeping a sense of lightness. You know, that’s very important,” he shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 73-year-old raved about working with his co-star Pamela Anderson, whom he now, reports say, is dating.

“I admire her very much… No airs and graces, no big ego. She’s there to do the work. She’s just a lovely human being,” the star concluded.

Liam's The Naked Gun is playing in cinemas now.

