Kevin Costner breaks silence on his 'Yellowstone' fortune

Kevin Costner, an Academy Award-winning actor, recently appeared annoyed following his character’s death in the neo-western drama series Yellowstone.

Costner illuminated the Governor’s Awards with his appearance on Sunday evening, November 17, where Variety’s Marc Malkin asked him about his character John Dutton’s demise in Yellowstone season 5.

Malkin enquired if he was in shock when his character died, to which Costner annoyingly replied, 'No. Not really, not really, not really.'

This is not the first time the 69-year-old star articulated his thoughts on his sudden exit from the show.

Costner appeared on The Michael Smerconish Program on SiriusXM on Monday, November 11, where he said, “Well, I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night.”

“'That’s a swear to God moment. I swear to God. I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place, and I’m thinking, 'Gee, I’m not in that one,'” he shared.

The Waterworld actor went on to add, saying, “I’m not in this season. But I didn’t realize yesterday was the thing. Somebody said, ‘It played last night?’ And I said, ‘Hmm, okay.’ So no, I found out about it this morning actually.”

Costner admitted that he “did not see it” as he heard “it’s a suicide,” and this revelation did not force him “to rush to go see it.”

“I heard what it was, but no, they’re smart people. Whatever they’re doing, they’ll figure it out. But yeah, I had come up with two possible endings back when it wasn’t going to go as long as it did go,” the Horizon: An American Saga star concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that in the episode 9 Desire Is All You Need of Yellowstone season 5, which aired on November 10 on Paramount, Costner’s character died unexpectedly.