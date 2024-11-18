Champions Trophy: PCB chief says India should share its concerns if there're any

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses the press conference after inspecting the upgradation work at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on November 18, 2024, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan is ready to address India's concerns about crossing the border to play in the Champions Trophy 2025.

"If India has concerns, it should inform us, we will address its reservations," Naqvi, who also holds the portfolio of interior minister, told reporters at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

India has reportedly rejected visiting Pakistan for the mega tournament with Islamabad, which has shown courtesy previously, standing firm on its stance of hosting the event as multiple other nations have already visited for matches.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently left with limited options after the PCB responded to an email informing Pakistan about India's decision not to travel to the neighbouring country for the Champions Trophy.

Sources told Geo News that after obtaining answers from the ICC, the PCB plans to seek legal advice and consult the government for guidance in formulating its next steps.

PCB Chairman Naqvi reaffirmed that the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan, stating: "We are committed to hosting the tournament in Pakistan as planned."

He clarified that the PCB is in direct communication with the ICC and is awaiting their response.

Naqvi emphasised the separation of sports and politics, saying: "Sports and politics are entirely distinct matters."

He also urged a prompt announcement of the tournament schedule, noting the importance of completing the necessary preparations on time.

Speaking about recent developments, Naqvi reassured that the Champions Trophy tour has not been cancelled but rescheduled, adding that Pakistan remains dedicated to hosting the event successfully.

The tour of the Champions Trophy had begun in Islamabad two days ago after the itinerary for the Pakistan leg was revised by the ICC following objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The revised schedule includes new stops such as Taxila, Khanpur, Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, and Karachi, replacing the initially announced locations of Muzaffarabad, Hunza, and Skardu.

Gaddafi Stadium upgradation

During his conversation with the reporters, Naqvi provided updates on various developments within the board and ongoing projects.

He said that the work at Gaddafi Stadium is progressing swiftly and will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

"We are closely monitoring the upgrade work at Gaddafi Stadium to ensure everything stays on schedule," he added.

Discussing coaching roles, Naqvi clarified: "Aqib Javed has been appointed as a temporary white-ball coach for three months." He added that the process to hire a permanent coach will commence soon.

Addressing other matters, the PCB chief highlighted that Wahab Riaz continues to actively fulfil his responsibilities and emphasised that no one has been removed from their roles.

Regarding Mohammad Yousuf, he remarked: "We are not letting him leave; I am bringing cricketers together, not allowing them to depart."

He also underscored the significance of Abdul Razzaq, saying that he is "very important to me".