'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes shares how newborn son inspired his new music

Luke Grimes has revealed that his newborn son is inspiring his upcoming album.

Ahead of his debut at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on November 15, the Yellowstone star told PEOPLE magazine how becoming a dad has transformed his life.

"Man, having my baby has changed everything in every way possible. I think people talk about your heart expanding a little bit every day, and it's so true," Grimes shared.

He added, "It's like there's a love growing inside of me that I didn't know I was capable of, and it's incredible and it's scary because you have so much more skin in the game. You know what I mean?"

Moreover, Grimes shared that his next album "will be very heavily influenced by having [his son] around," adding, "That's the biggest influence in my life right now."

The singer and actor revealed that his son has brought his wife and him closer, saying, "It's brought me and my wife close in a way that I didn't know we could be. There's another level in the way that we love each other and how we have to be a team for this little guy."

Grimes announced the arrival of his child on Instagram, stating simply, "And then there were 3."

It is worth mentioning that Grimes released his self-titled album in March and is now looking forward to next album.