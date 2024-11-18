Rashida Jones stuns with emotional tribute to Quincy Jones

Rashida Jones, a renowned actress and filmmaker, recently paid tribute to her late father, Quincy Jones.

While receiving an honorary Lifetime Achievement Oscar on her father's behalf at the 15th Governor Awards on Sunday, November 17, Rashida shared that Quincy had prepared a speech that he “intended” to deliver at the ceremony.

Starting her speech on stage alongside her siblings Kenya, Martina, and Quincy III, Rashida said, “Our father passed away two weeks ago today. He was really excited to attend tonight, and a lot of his family are here.”

The Silo star reflected on his friendly nature, saying, “And he has so many friends in this room, well, actually probably in every room... because wherever he went, he made connections with everyone, real ones.”

The 48-year-old daughter of legendary musician mentioned that her father was “really, really, really intended on being here with us tonight" and added that “I want you to know that he is here, very much here.”

Revealing that Quincy "had been working on his speech" prior to his passing, Rashida started reading it “in his own words."

Quincy began his speech by telling how “honoured” he is to accept this award and how he “would sit for hours in the theater and dream about composing for films" while growing up in Seattle.

Then he talked about his career and working with artists like Richard Brooks, Sydney Pollack, and "my friend Steven Spielberg."

“When I was a young film composer, you didn't even see faces of color working in the studio commissaries. I'm so, so proud of the fact that my name and contributions can be included in that evolution,” Quincy noted, reflecting on his contributions to the world of music.

“’I share this award and tonight's honor with all the amazing directors, legendary actors, and of course exceptional songwriters, composers, and musicians who I've formed dear friendships with over my seven decades in this business, and know that I wouldn't trade this night or those experiences for anything in the world.’ And that's where his speech ends," Rashida concluded his speech by reciting.

It is pertinent to mention that Quincy, who worked with pop icons Michael Jackson, passed away at age 91 at his Los Angeles residence on November 3, 2024.