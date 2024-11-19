Josh Brolin gets real about his darkest days and his stepmother's role

Josh Brolin, a famous actor and the son of legendary star James Brolin, has opened up about the hardships he faced after the sudden passing of his mother.

The 56-year-old artist launched his memoir titled From Under the Truck, in which he chronicles his struggles with alcoholism and how the ladies in his life brought him to life.

Sharing the challenges he endured after his mother, Jane, died in a car crash in 1995 and how his stepmother Barbra Streisand's "old-fashioned" way of motherhood helped him start working towards sobriety, Josh scribbled, "The reality is [Jane and Streisand] would've hated each other."

"I'm convinced of that. Tough people almost always hate other tough people unless one has let their guard down. But I've always liked tough women,” the actor of Deadpool 2 added.

For the unversed, Streisand and Josh's father, James, got married in 1998 when Josh was 30.

In the book, Josh reminisced over a time when Streisand softly called him out while he was deep in his alcoholism.

"I walked into their house one day: ‘I’ll have a glass of wine,' I said. She looked at me and cocked her head, so I repeated myself. ‘I’ll have a glass of red wine, please.' She took a slow breath then hit me with: ‘Aren’t you an alcoholic?'" he shared.

Josh expanded on this by saying, "It was a pretty b***** thing to say. I knew her for a while already; she was my dad's wife now, and he was really in love with her, and from what I could tell, so was she with him. ‘Aren’t you supposed to not be drinking?' Man, there it is again.”

“She always had a way of washing her tongue with a bulls**** cleanser before she talked with me. My own mom was like that, so it didn't paralyze me, but my own mom was dead, so this was going to have to do," he remarked.

Josh wrote that his mother was dead and "nobody was going to replace my own mother, no matter how poisonous my own mother might have been."

He also recalled that one day "[Barbra] signed a card for me," in which she wrote, "Love, Mom," and he replied, "You're not my mom. You're my stepmother."

"Who wants to be a stepmother though? Nobody. It connotes evil intentions: drastic compensations for cosmetic insecurities, misery loves company, me me me syndrome. She wasn't that. She wanted a family. She was being kind," Josh concluded by writing.

Moving forward, Josh remembered his last night of drinking when he "woke up on the sidewalk" near a Del Taco, and his 99-year-old grandmother, who was on her deathbed, pushed him towards recovery in 2013.

It is pertinent to mention that despite going through it all, Josh has shown his talent in flim, including Dune, Avengers: Endgame, X-Force, Weapons, and Light Year.