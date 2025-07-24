Jessica Simpson reveals what type of man she'd like to date

Jessica Simpson ready to date again after Eric Johnson split

Jessica Simpson is ready to get back into the dating game following her split from estranged husband Eric Johnson.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Today show, the Take My Breath Away singer revealed that she is open to dating before admitting to being “slightly terrified.”

When she asked what type of man she’s looking for, the 45-year-old pop replied that she likes to date unique people.

“My type of person is a one-of-a-kind,” said Jessica. “I don’t have like, a look or anything like that. I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego.”

“I feel like it’s out there, and I don’t need somebody to be supportive of me all the time,” she continued. “I feel like the independence I have right now, if I can have that and give it to someone else, that would be cool.”

The I Wanna Love You Forever hitmaker added that she is looking for someone who is a “very good kiss*r.”

For those unversed, Jessica announced her separation from Eric Johnson in January 2025 after 10 years of marriage. The exes share three kids - Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae.