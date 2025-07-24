 
Paris Hilton's reaction to her mom's budget blazer reveal

Kathy Hilton gets candid about her recent purchase in a new interview

July 24, 2025

Kathy Hilton just opened up to the idea of fast fashion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 66, spoke about her recent unexpected purchase in a recent episode of Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I just bought an eyelet blazer. I'm waiting to see,” she shared. “Have you heard of Shein Shin? It's like $22. But it looks good, and it's got eyelet, so I'm thinking I'll breathe in this,” the multi-millionaire told host Alex Cooper.

Cooper, stunned by the confession, joked that she might cry, then asked Kathy to call Paris Hilton and share the news live during the interview.

Kathy dialed her daughter and handed the phone to Cooper, who explained, “We’re recording right now. You need to listen," Cooper told Paris on the phone.

"I'm in the middle of the interview with your mother, and we're talking about something, and she goes, ‘Have you ever heard of Shein or Sheehan?’ I just bought a blazer from there.’”

Paris, 44, responded with a series of hesitant “Yeahs,” before offering her stamp of approval. “That’s hot.”

Kathy went on to reference Paris’ influence on her style, including a recent recommendation to wear fishnet tights to avoid “orange legs” while still staying breathable.

Despite the lighthearted live exchange, Kathy noted her daughters haven’t always backed her choices, including her decision to join RHOBH.

“I think they just wouldn’t want me on a show where there’s a lot of drama,” the reality star admitted on the show.

