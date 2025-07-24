Ozzy Osbourne battled declining health for years before death

Inside Ozzy Osbourne’s health prior to his death

Ozzy Osbourne's health before his passing was fragile as he was battling with Parkinson's disease since 2003.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, had always wanted to go back to England, but his health became a hindrance.

"Sharon had wanted to move back to England for years, especially as she got older. England was always home for them, but it became more than that," an insider told People.

"It was about creating peace and the best life possible together in their final chapter. The path back to England wasn't easy. His health has been fragile for years," the source continued.

After years of wishing, they moved to Buckinghamshire in 2023 and spent a peaceful couple of years together. "It was a gift, because they got a year and half together, at home."

And at last, "Ozzy’s final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home. He was in peace."

Ozzy had always been vocal about his health scare, since his Parkinson's disease diagnosis and he had endured major physical trauma due to an ATV accident on 8 December 2003, causing chronic neck and spinal problems. In 2019, he fell on his face, which made his 16-year-old injuries worse, leading to more procedures.