 
Geo News

Ozzy Osbourne battled declining health for years before death

The legendary rocker passed away on July 22 at the age of 76

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Inside Ozzy Osbourne’s health prior to his death
Inside Ozzy Osbourne’s health prior to his death

Ozzy Osbourne's health before his passing was fragile as he was battling with Parkinson's disease since 2003.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, had always wanted to go back to England, but his health became a hindrance.

"Sharon had wanted to move back to England for years, especially as she got older. England was always home for them, but it became more than that," an insider told People.

"It was about creating peace and the best life possible together in their final chapter. The path back to England wasn't easy. His health has been fragile for years," the source continued.

After years of wishing, they moved to Buckinghamshire in 2023 and spent a peaceful couple of years together. "It was a gift, because they got a year and half together, at home."

And at last, "Ozzy’s final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home. He was in peace."

Ozzy had always been vocal about his health scare, since his Parkinson's disease diagnosis and he had endured major physical trauma due to an ATV accident on 8 December 2003, causing chronic neck and spinal problems. In 2019, he fell on his face, which made his 16-year-old injuries worse, leading to more procedures.  

Khloe Kardashian reveals this 'insane' habit before going on trips
Khloe Kardashian reveals this 'insane' habit before going on trips
'South Park' creators ink major deal with Paramount
'South Park' creators ink major deal with Paramount
'House of the Dragon' star on being true to book in S3
'House of the Dragon' star on being true to book in S3
How Ozzy Osbourne felt during his final days in England? Source
How Ozzy Osbourne felt during his final days in England? Source
Vanessa Kirby shares how starring as pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey
Vanessa Kirby shares how starring as pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey
Hailey Bieber insists she has a real life off-camera
Hailey Bieber insists she has a real life off-camera
Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne during live show
Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne during live show
Kelly Ripa pays homage to first-ever guest on 'Live!' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Kelly Ripa pays homage to first-ever guest on 'Live!' Malcolm-Jamal Warner