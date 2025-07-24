 
Geo News

Jenna Ortega speaks out about her public image

Jenna Ortega believes she is 'incredibly misunderstood' in Hollywood

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Jenna Ortega gets honest about her image in public
Jenna Ortega gets honest about her image in public

Jenna Ortega is speaking her mind by calling out how she is wrongly understood in public as her career skyrockets.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she expresses that she has felt "incredibly misunderstood" in the Hollywood industry.

"I think that's part of my struggle with that side of the job, because you feel incredibly misunderstood," the Wednesday actress says.

She continues, "It's almost to a point where it feels like your name doesn't belong to you. I almost don't even resonate with it anymore."

"I hate assumptions, and a big part of this job is that people are going to make assumptions about you," she notes.

Moreover, the Scream star also reflected on how her public experience was often varied.

"Sometimes you go out, and it's a mess," she notes. "And other times, I could be walking for hours, and no one gives a ****. If you really want to go unseen, you can do it."

Meanwhile, Wednesday is renewed for season three ahead of the release of season two. It is split into two parts; the first will be released on August 6, and the second one will be out on September 3.

'House of the Dragon' star on being true to book in S3
'House of the Dragon' star on being true to book in S3
How Ozzy Osbourne felt during his final days in England? Source
How Ozzy Osbourne felt during his final days in England? Source
Vanessa Kirby shares how starring as pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey
Vanessa Kirby shares how starring as pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey
Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne during live show
Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne during live show
Kelly Ripa pays homage to first-ever guest on 'Live!' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Kelly Ripa pays homage to first-ever guest on 'Live!' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Ben Stiller celebrates famous parents in big way
Ben Stiller celebrates famous parents in big way
Big update on Matthew Perry's tragic overdose case
Big update on Matthew Perry's tragic overdose case
Brittany Cartwright breaks silence of ex Jax Taylor's exit from 'The Valley'
Brittany Cartwright breaks silence of ex Jax Taylor's exit from 'The Valley'