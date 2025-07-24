 
Khloe Kardashian reveals this 'insane' habit before going on trips

The reality star revealed her pre-trip ritual while leaving her kids behind

July 24, 2025

What Khloe Kardshain does before leaving for trip without her kids?
Khloe Kardashian admitted that she is a 'control freak'

In a recent chat on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the reality star opened up about the relatable mom hustle she does before leaving for a trip.

As the Good American founder has to go on quick work trips, she shared that she has a checklist she completes before leaving True and Tatum.

“With that being said, I’m a control freak,” Khloe began. “I micromanage. I just feel like if I don’t do it, it doesn’t get done. I’m insane.”

“So before I go on a trip,” she continued, noting, “I know how she likes things done, so for school, I pre-do the lunches for the length of my trip, the snacks for the length of my trip,” she detailed. “I label everything: Tuesday, Wednesday through whatever.”

Khloe even plans her daughter's school outfits beforehand. “I check the weather. I feel like people don’t check the weather, so I check the weather every day to do her uniforms,” the mom of two detailed. “[Is] this one a legging day? Is this one a bike short day? Does this require this sweater?”

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe shares Tatum and True with ex Tristan Thompson.

