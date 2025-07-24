 
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's daughter was with him in water during tragic drowning

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was vacationing with his wife and daughter in the beach town of Cocles in the Limón province

July 24, 2025

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's daughter was swimming with him before rescue

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's 8-year-old daughter was saved by another surfer when they were drowning in Costa Rica.

The 54-year-old actor, who died of asphyxia on Sunday, was given 45 minutes of CPR after he and his daughter were pulled to safety.

The police told ABC News that surfers noticed Warner and his daughter struggling in the water and immediately dove in to rescue them.

One of the surfers was able to pull Warner’s young daughter to safety using his surfboard, while a volunteer lifeguard and another surfer worked together to bring Warner to shore. Walter could not be saved despite the efforts.

Dr. Mauricio Sonalo Corella, Medical Director of the Talamanca Health Area, confirmed on Wednesday that the man who had helped Warner was treated and discharged without complications.

The Costa Rican Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) completed Warner’s autopsy on Tuesday, ruling his death as accidental drowning.

Warner was vacationing with his wife and daughter in the beach town of Cocles in the Limón province when he went body surfing.

