AR Rahman, Saira Banu confirm divorce after 29 years of marriage

November 19, 2024

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have decided to part ways after almost three decades of marriage.

According to a report by The Times of India, the news was confirmed by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, who described it as a "difficult decision."

In a statement shared, the lawyer stated, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship."

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," the statement further read.

"Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life," the lawyer added.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995, arranged by the legendary composer's mother. They share three children together, Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

