AR Rahman's son reacts to parents separation on social media

Legendary composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have called it quits after a nearly three-decade marriage, and in response the couple's son, AR Ameen, shared an important message about the separation.



Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old, who is a playback singer, urged fans to respect the family's privacy.

“We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

All this has come shortly after Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, announced the separation on Tuesday, explaining that the decision was difficult.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship."

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time," the statement reads.

The pair tied the knot in 1995. They share three kids, a son and two daughters.