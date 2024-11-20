Denzel Washington addresses 'Gladiator II' controversy

Denzel Washington said his same-gender kiss was axed from the final cut. This claim has created an uproar. Now, he is addressing the issue.



Extra's Melvin Robert asked the Oscar winner about the matter at the movie's L.A. premiere, which has drawn comments from sources close to the production and even from the filmmaker Ridley Scott himself.

“It wasn't even a big deal, really,” the Fences star said as he instantly kissed his wife beside him to drive the point home. "That's about what it was. And I kissed him on the hands."

His earlier comments sparked controversy when he told Gayety, "I think they got chicken. I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren't ready for that."

Ridley, meanwhile, was quick to dismiss his statement, stating at the premiere, "No, that's ********, he said at the film's premiere in Hollywood. "They never did. They acted in the moment—it didn't happen.

Similarly, sources close to the production told TMZ Denzel had improved the scene as it was not in the script.

Gladiator II will hit theatres on November 22.