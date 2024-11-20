 
Kate Middleton eager to take ‘behind the scenes joy' from her work

Kate Middleton is preparing for Christmas celebrations in full swing

Web Desk
November 20, 2024

Kate Middleton is seemingly looking forward to her yearly Christmas carol preparations.

The Princess of Wales, who is recovering from cancer, is certainly working behind the scenes as the holiday season comes forth.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I'm not sure whether she's going to be involved in the performance at all.

“I think, if anything, certainly, she's been very much involved behind the scenes.

“She's taking meetings, and she'll be involved in the whole structure of the event.

“I mean, we've yet to see. The capacity for surprise, never underestimate it.

“But I think it's more just her being able to be there and, and to your point about taking, taking joy from her work.”

Meanwhile, Kate’s friends reveal that she "recognises the powerful way in which music brings people together" and in particular "during difficult times".

