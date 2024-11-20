Kate Middleton finds comfort in work after ‘shattering’ health battle

Kate Middleton has return to Royal duties after completion of preventative chemotherapy and is now set to host her fourth annual Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.



This event will mark a significant milestone in the Princess of Wales’ return to the public life following her health battle which has left her “shattered,” claimed Royal expert.

Now, Kate is set to focus on the importance of human connection during difficult times as this year’s service will reflect on "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."

Speaking on Kate’s graceful return to Royal life, royal expert Katie Nicholl said that the mother-of-three found comfort in her work after cancer treatment.

"When the matter of your health has been shaken it shatters your world. I’m sure that being able to get back on email, to get back to meetings, to have that connection with the real world has been a source of great comfort for her,” the expert told The Sun.

She added, "The wonderful thing about Catherine and why she always makes the front pages is because that smile lights up any room she’s in.

“It’s not forced, fake or artificial, it's genuine and authentic because she takes great joy from the work that she does."