 
Geo News

Liam Payne's funeral to take place in UK today

Liam Payne's funeral is set to being held today in the Home Counties, UK after an entire month to his tragic passing

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Liam Paynes funeral to take place in UK today
Liam Payne's funeral to take place in UK today

The funeral of Liam Payne, former One Direction star, will be held today, November 20, in the Home Counties, more than a month after his tragic death.

Payne passed away on October 16 at the age of 31 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

Moreover, reports suggest that he may have fallen unconscious while standing near the edge.

Additionally, the ceremony will be private, only attended by close family members and friends, including Liam’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

As per the publication, “His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves. Liam may have been a global superstar, but to Geoff and Karen, he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

Furthermore, the Teardrops singer’s body was released to his family two weeks ago following the completion of toxicology tests, though the full results have not yet been disclosed.

To those unversed, preliminary findings suggested the presence of pink cocaine, a synthetic drug, in his system at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Argentinian authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, with three arrests made so far, as per the outlet. 

It is worth mentioning that Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of One Direction by achieving global stardom and leaving a lasting impact on fans worldwide.

Prince Harry's failure to register Meghan Markle's affections sparks sadness
Prince Harry's failure to register Meghan Markle's affections sparks sadness
Lamar Odom reveals why he bought adult toy resembling ex Khloe Kardashian
Lamar Odom reveals why he bought adult toy resembling ex Khloe Kardashian
Prince Andrew's daughters declare war on King Charles in bitter Royal feud
Prince Andrew's daughters declare war on King Charles in bitter Royal feud
AJ McLean reveals Liam Payne's drinking habits: ‘I've been there'
AJ McLean reveals Liam Payne's drinking habits: ‘I've been there'
Prince Harry chance at a US extension hanging by a single thread video
Prince Harry chance at a US extension hanging by a single thread
Rapper Saafir passes away at 54
Rapper Saafir passes away at 54
Oliver Hudson teases wife Erinn Bartlett on Men's Day
Oliver Hudson teases wife Erinn Bartlett on Men's Day
Julianne Hough delivers playful performance with 'Man in Finance' hit
Julianne Hough delivers playful performance with 'Man in Finance' hit