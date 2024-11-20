Liam Payne's funeral to take place in UK today

The funeral of Liam Payne, former One Direction star, will be held today, November 20, in the Home Counties, more than a month after his tragic death.

Payne passed away on October 16 at the age of 31 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

Moreover, reports suggest that he may have fallen unconscious while standing near the edge.

Additionally, the ceremony will be private, only attended by close family members and friends, including Liam’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

As per the publication, “His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves. Liam may have been a global superstar, but to Geoff and Karen, he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

Furthermore, the Teardrops singer’s body was released to his family two weeks ago following the completion of toxicology tests, though the full results have not yet been disclosed.

To those unversed, preliminary findings suggested the presence of pink cocaine, a synthetic drug, in his system at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Argentinian authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, with three arrests made so far, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of One Direction by achieving global stardom and leaving a lasting impact on fans worldwide.