Kim Kardashian accused of blasphemy over controversial selfie

Kim Kardashian is in hot waters over a recent selfie with French style icon and entrepreneur Michèle Lamy, whose eccentric appearance often incorporates elements of witchcraft and the occult.

"Life lately," The Kardashians star, 43, captioned a carousel of recent photos, some featuring moments from her mother Kris Jenner's 69th birthday while another offered a glimpse at her new belly piercing. The slider post also included a selfie with Lamy, 80, which sparked a strong reaction from her followers.

"You wear the cross and then take a picture with that woman? Blasphemy," read one comment, referring to the fourth picture in the carousel.

Another wrote, "Kim with the witch is the last draw for me. I’m done with you Kim sorry smh," while a third user remarked, "4th slide. You don’t even care anymore. Right in our faces."

The comment section filled up with dozens more similar accusations, with one raising, "Fourth pic shows what entity you worship.. smh," and another writing, "Girl why are you hanging out with satan."

Much has been written about the Paris-based entrepreneur and diamond-decked teeth. In the recent selfie, Lamy's fingers—which are stained black with tattoos—were covered with chunky rings while her face was mostly covered with a black headwrap and a shawl that covered both her upper body and mouth.

Lamy also happens to be a wife to famed fashion designer Rick Owens, 63, besides her profile as a defence lawyer, cabaret dancer, political rebel, designer, and restaurateur.

The couple was also prohibited entry to China's Forbidden City for wearing 'dark and strange' clothes recently in October.