Taylor Swift reacts to 'disturbing' Kermit the frog incident

Taylor Swift reportedly reached out to Brittany Mahomes after her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became an unfortunate target of Buffalo Bills fans.

It all started when a group of fans hung a Kermit the Frog doll from a pole above lots where Buffalo's fans were tailgating with Mahomes' No 15 Chiefs jersey and his haircut outside the Bills' stadium on Sunday, November 17.

Now, an insider exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com that the 34-year-old singer and her footballer beau Travis Kelce were troubled by the “disturbing” incident.

“Taylor’s friends said she and Travis found it incredibly disturbing,” the insider dished out, adding, “She has talked to Brittany who was really taken aback.”

They noted that the unfortunate latest incident was another reminder of the need to be “vigilant” after both Mahomes' and Kelce's properties were targeted by thieves last month.

For the unversed, Swift's 35-year-old boyfriend's $6million home in Leawood was broken into in October. Mahomes, meanwhile, had jerseys, medals, trophies, awards and more stolen from his pad in Belton, Missouri.

DailyMail.com previously revealed that Swift and Kelce have increased security following the break-in at the NFL star's home.