King Charles, Prince William join hands after Harry's major move

King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla have joined hands as they hosted the annual reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps in the state rooms at Buckingham Palace.

The royals hosted the reception two days after Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Canada to promote his Invictus Games.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who concluded her preventative chemotherapy treatment recently, did not attend the reception hosted by King Charles.

The monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, and his son, the Prince of Wales.

The senior members of the Royal Family mingled with their 1,500 guests in the State Rooms to celebrate “the presence in London of one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world,” according to Buckingham Palace.

As per reports, the Diplomatic Reception is held once a year for foreign diplomats based in the United Kingdom and their spouses and partners. Diplomatic staff members are also invited.

It is usually held on the first Tuesday of December, but it was moved up a few weeks so it would not clash with the State Visit of the Emir of Qatar to the United Kingdom.

The reception was hosted two days after Prince Harry arrived in Canada.