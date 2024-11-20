Jennifer Lopez and her bodyguard's growing intimacy raises eyebrows

Jennifer Lopez has been reportedly getting romantically involved with her bodyguard, just few months after divorcing Ben Affleck.

A source recently told the Radar Online that the On the Floor hitmaker “might develop feelings for her dashing bodyguard” and is “growing closeness" to her bodyguard.

Talking about her marital status, the source noted, “She didn’t want this divorce, but Ben’s always been the type to run from his problems.”

They further added, “In her mind, a little flirting will redeem her image – after all, Jen is always the dumper, not the dumpee.”

Jennifer Lopez's rumoured romance with her bodyguard comes amid her recent divorce from Ben Affleck

According to the source, Lopez is “flirting where it’s safe to flirt”.

“And of course, she’s attracted to the guy, but mostly, she knows that it will drive Ben [Affleck] crazy,” the source dished out.

The tip came as a shock as just two days ago, an another insider told Daily Mail that the 55-year-old singer "is prioritizing her work".

They spilled, “She is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself. She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again.”

Lopez who tied the knot with Affleck in 2022 after rekindling their romance almost two decades later, filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor on August, 20, 2024.