'Titanic' duo Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet have PDA filled 'Lee' premiere

Titanic duo Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet share PDA moment at premiere 'LEE'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are appearing as a couple in Lee a decade after they last filmed together.

The couple is famous for their role Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater in blockbuster movie Titanic.

At Harmony Gold in Los Angeles for the special screening of Lee, the pair was spotted hugging and also posed for the cameras.

For the event, Winslet, who plays WWII photojournalist Lee Miller in the movie, donned a black blazer and the Wolf Of The Wall Street actor appeared in a dark blue suit.

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Winslet shared insights into her bond with the co-star.

“He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic,” the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor began.

'"Oh, this is going to be fun. We're definitely gonna get along." And we just really did. We just really did,” added. “Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm.”

“And it's amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again,” Winslet continued, “We connected on so many levels. That sense of focus on the craft and still really caring deeply about that to this day.”

Before concluding, the Hollywood star revealed that they still make time for each other and told the publication, “We'll always just make that call right away. There's no like, "Hang on, I'll call you tomorrow." It's instant. And that's actually really something.”