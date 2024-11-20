Travis, Jason Kelce shares rare family holiday tradition

Travis and Jason Kelce revealed their family's unique holiday tradition, particularly when it comes to decorating for the season.

In a recent chat on their new episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the duo replied to their fans' quries about the upcoming holidays.

The fan-question read when is the right time to put up a Christmas tree?

Jason responded, “I think Thanksgiving has always been the date.”

“In the Kelce household Thanksgiving was the day,” Travis added, to which Jason chimed in, “Yeah, I mean preferably you put it up on Thanksgiving."

The former Philadelphia Eagles center, noted, “I like the tradition, we’ve never done it at our house, but maybe we’ll actually get it done this year, where after Thanksgiving’s over you put the Christmas tree up. I like that tradition, I think that’s a really good one.”

“Thanksgiving is really the start of Christmas season,” Jason admitted.

“We would have the Christmas [tree] already up though," Travis quipped.

“No but you got the Christmas tree, you’ve bought it already but it hasn’t been put up," Jason pointed out.

“Thanksgiving is definitely the pinnacle day, that’s the start of Christmas season,” Jason announced. “I sit here advertising Thanksgiving.”

However, Travis noted that he doesn't like to see Christmas lights in November.

“Don’t do that to me,” he added.