Goldie Hawn reveals 'scariest' experience of her life

Goldie Hawn revealed that she started to face mental health issues with her rising career.

The 78-year-old actress, who started her acting career in 1960, opened up about her mental health struggles in a recent episode of Making Space with Hoda Kotb aired on November 20.

Hawn shared that as soon as she landed her first big role in the 1967 sitcom Good Morning World she “became anxious and I had little panic attacks,”

"I didn't want to do that. I was a dancer. I was just getting my feet wet," Hawn told the host.

She went on to say, "I called home. And I said, 'Mommy, you're not gonna believe this. You know, they wrote a part for me.' And then I became anxious, and I had little panic attacks, I realized that every time I’d go into a restaurant or a place, I’d get dizzy, and I would want to go home.”

The Death Becomes Her star further noted, that she was "a happy kid" but with her growing career, things started to change.

“I didn’t know what happened to my joy … I tried to fake my smile. I’ll never forget that. It’s the scariest thing that has ever happened to me.”

During the shooting of one of the scenes of the sitcom, Hawn said, “I had to go back to my dressing room to pull myself together because I didn’t know when another panic attack was going to happen.”

“I was learning about myself, I was learning about how to forgive, and I was learning as I grew extremely successful how to be able to manage other people’s perception of me because they didn’t know me,” she added.