Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces 5 brand new lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs has landed himself in another series of legal lawsuits, filed by both male and female accusers.

The 54-year-old rapper, according to CNN, has been slapped with five new lawsuits in which allegers have alleged of being drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy.

The claims resurfaced from 2001 to 2022 in incidents allegedly taking place in New York City, Miami and the Hamptons.

In the lawsuits, majority accusers accused that they were sexually assaulted at parties hosted by the rapper, with one incident allegedly taking place at the producer’s White Party in 2004.

One plaintiff claimed in that he was assaulted by Diddy and his associates at a casting call for a music video.

All accusers filed anonymously as either a “Jane Doe” or a “John Doe.” The two women claim they were 17 and 18 years old, respectively, at the time they were allegedly drugged and assaulted by the Bad Boy Records founder.

All three male accusers claim that they were "drugged" and "sodomized" by the music mogul, who is behind the bar since September.

Diddy, who is currently languishing in a New York jail, has been facing serious legal issues following numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking throughout his career.

The rapper will stand trial on starting on May 5, 2025.