Prince Harry happier than ever since jetting away from Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has just been hailed for finally getting out of Meghan Markle’s shadow after years as a ‘meek’ follower.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers made comments about the effect this ‘professional split’ has sparked in the Duke, in a converastion with The Sun.

During that conversation the royal explained, “We've seen Prince Harry make several appearances without Meghan recently.”

“Of course it's what he does terribly well when he's doing things with football, invictus games and sport.”

Plus, “He's much better at that frankly than when he's sort of talking what I might call California speak, which seems to have been dictated to him by Meghan.”

“So I commend every time he appears, I must say, and I'm sure he's very popular,” Mr Vickers also went as far as to say.

At a later point in the conversation the expert also admitted that, “It's a good thing that he does it so whether he's sort of forging you know some sort of return to the old Harry.”

This is mainly due to the fact that, “I do think that when they're together she seems to be the one who's sort of moving the dialogue on,” Mr Vickers noted.

Whenver Meghan’s around, “She seems to be the one with the voice and he seems to be sort of meekly following in her wake.”

“And you know he may not like that so much,” he also pointed out before signing off.