Sydney Sweeney accused of stealing trademark amid brand launch

Sydney Sweeney has made the launch of her new lingerie brand a complete event — kicking it off with her marketing stunt at the Hollywood sign.

The actress breached the surrounding territory of the iconic landmark, at the risk of potential legal consequences, to adorn it with bras.

Later exposed as part of the promotion for her own label, Syrn, Sydney recently confirmed the speculation herself.

However, the Euphoria star has lately developed a penchant for scandal, with her latest actions being no exception.

Social media users had a lot to say about the viral Hollywood stunt, though the attention soon turned to other details.

Following the publishing of an X (formerly Twitter) tweet which poked fun at Syrn’s logo, an existing company with a shockingly similar trademark joined the conversation.

Advertising itself as a “media and technology company” on the platform, Dirt responded with a simple “hey” to the tweet which said that Sydney’s brand logo “looks like it’s for a salad dressing company that launched in 2019.”

Garnering thousands of likes, the digital corporation’s post attracted several replies from stunned netizens.

One user alleged that the Housemaid actress might have employed AI’s help to create her brand’s trademark.

While others implied that Dirt could earn big by suing Sydney over trademark infringement.

The online drama has likely not reached Sydney Sweeney yet, who is currently busy promoting her lingerie line on social media, due to drop January 28.