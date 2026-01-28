James Wan finally finds new direction for 'Saw XI'

James Wan desire to reset the entire franchise from 'creative standpoint'

James Wan, director of the first Saw movie, has finally shared a positive update about a new sequel.

After the release of Saw X in 2023, there were chats about another installment from the franchise.

Lionsgate even announced the release of a new film in 2025, but the plans was scrapped.

The true fans of the horror series would agree that there were times when a few movies skipped the original narrative and converted into a rat’s nest of haphazard twists and rowdy gore.

But the makers are now aiming to reset the entire franchise and bring in a new direction from a creative standpoint.

Wan, who directed the first film in 2004 and was involved in the screenplay of the third Saw movie, has revealed that he will be working together with Whannell for the next part.

The OG director wants to make the 11th sequel with a desire to bring back elements that made the first movie a superhit.

During a chat with LetterBoxd, James added, “I want to make a scary Saw—not just gory, but psychologically scarring, like what Leigh and I did in the first movie.”

“Leigh and I both want to recapture the spirit of that first film and revisit Jigsaw’s philosophy, which is that he goes after people who don’t appreciate their lives”, he continued.

The Saw movies is one of the most popular horror franchise in Hollywood based upon a serial killer named John “Jigsaw” Kramer, played by Tobin Bell.