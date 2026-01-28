Who else has got engaged in Katie Price's family?

It seems there is another couple in Katie's family who have gone official following the OnlyFans' surprise wedding in Dubai.

The former model's son Junior Andre, 20, shared a video of himself dancing alongside his girlfriend Jasmine Orr on their shared TikTok account, set to the hit track Raindance by Dave and Tems.

During the loved-up clip, Jasmine 25, could be seen flashing a large diamond ring on her left finger, leaving fans in shock.

The pair danced along to the lyrics: 'Me and you, I can put a rock on it' as Jasmine placed her hand up while cosying up to Junior for the video.

Fans were quick to respond in the comments, speculating that the couple, who have been together for two years, are now engaged.

One wrote: 'ok what am I missing? did they get engaged', to which another account replied: 'Yes.' While others commented congratulatory messages: 'congratulations to you both lovely couple.'

'Congrats to you both.'; 'congratulations beautiful couple need something happy in the world right now.'

Junior post comes after his mother Katie shared a surprising news of her marriage to entrepreneur Lee Andrews in Dubai, just a week after they met.

The model, 47, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend just days after getting engaged, with sources saying even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship.

The source added Katie's mother Amy and her five children - Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 10 - were all left completely in the dark about her wedding.