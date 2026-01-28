Joe Alwyn celebrates as Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce wedding invites

Joe Alwyn, who broke up with his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift in 2023, still finds himself reminded of their time together, as he noted in his latest interview.

However, the Stars at Noon actor was able to brush that all aside as he marked a delightful celebration for his latest accomplishment in the company of royalty. The actor was seen interacting with Queen Camilla, who was marking the fifth anniversary of her Queen’s Reading Room charity.

Joe was honoured with a nod from the Buckingham Palace, as he shook hands with the Queen during the special screening of the film Hamnet in London on Tuesday, just hours after it was nominated for 11 Bafta awards.

At the event, Joe was also joined by his co-star Jacobi Jupe, who stars in the titular role. The author Maggie O’Farrell, who wrote Hamnet, was also present with Costume Designer Malgosia Turzanska.

When the Queen met with Joe, she noted that it must have been fascinating to play Bartholomew in the movie. Joe responded that it was “great” to perform in the adaptation of the “beautiful book” that Maggie wrote. Moreover, Camilla had expressed her fondness for the book early on when she featured it as one her first recommendations on The Queen’s Reading Room.

As Joe marked a significant moment in his career, his former girlfriend is preparing for her wedding with Travis Kelce, amid speculations that invites are already being sent.

Recently, talkshow host, Graham Norton, revealed that he had signed “so many NDAs” when asked about receiving an invitation. Previously, sources noted that the Grammy-winning singer has been on good terms with some of her exes and it is possible to they would get an invite.

It is rumoured Harry Styles could be invited along with Zoë Kravitz. However, insiders told Closer Magazine that Travis Kelce is well-aware of his wife-to-be’s dating history but “doesn’t want to meet” or “hangout” with the exes, or “worse, have one of them at his wedding”.

Hence, it would seem that Joe would not be getting an invite to what is being termed as the ‘wedding of the year’.

The update comes after Joe spoke about how his six-year relationship with The Fate of Ophelia singer continues to linger in the press. He told The Guardian this month that he has “tried just to focus on controlling what [he] can control”.

“Right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course,” he explained. “So, noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it.”