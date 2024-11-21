Ellen DeGeneres ditches Hollywood in a bold move

Ellen DeGeneres, a celebrated television host, retired comedian, and actress, has reportedly left America after Donald Trump stood victorious in the 2024 U.S. elections.

Per TMZ, an insider revealed that the Finding Nemo star was feeling “very disillusioned” and has moved to her home in the Cotswolds, England.

Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, decided to “get the hell out” after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the elections.

The source claimed that the pair bought the Cotswolds home before the election and are now planning to sell their house in Montecito, California.

Spilling the beans, the insider also mentioned that this week Ellen visited the Farmers Dog pub in the Cotswolds, which is owned by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson.

For the unversed, in August this year, the Conehead actress supported Harris for the presidency after she replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate against Trump.

Extending her support to Harris, she said, “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come! I can’t wait for [Kamala Harris] to be our next president.”

In addition, even before election days, she persuaded women to “vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do.”

Notably, it is not clear when the 66-year-old comedian bought her house in England, but she has already joined the celebrity social group and was caught attending exclusive parties in a well-heeled area.

The Times also reported in November 2023 that Ellen was spotted with Idris Elba, who was DJing at a party held at a 17th-century home in North Oxfordshire.

It is pertinent to mention that the news of Ellen came shortly after the Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria left the U.S., mainly because of Trump’s victory.