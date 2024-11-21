 
Prince Harry is angling to take the Royal Family's magic again

Prince Harry is angling his way into the magic of the Royal Family

November 21, 2024

Prince Harry is angling to take the Royal Family's magic again

Prince Harry is reportedly on a different path now, one that will allow him to free the former persona that’s gotten “boxed up and mothballed, lost in a Californian attic like some sort of Dorian Gray of joy.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser started a converastion for all this in her piece for News.com.au.

The piece in question brings to note stark this chance is now, because “Harry has been banging the same drum for so long the skein has split and much of the world has firmly jammed their fingers in their ears.”

“All the while, the duke’s former persona as happier-than-Larry’s-chirpier-cousin has been boxed up and mothballed, lost in a Californian attic like some sort of Dorian Gray of joy,” she eve added.

Still though, with the new look he’s sporting in his professionaal split from Meghan, Ms Elser feels “it would seem that Harry has gotten some of his old mojo back.”

For those unversed, the outing in question is the video reveal of Prince Harry getting a tatto on his nexk by none other than Jelly Roll, all in the name of Invictus Games promotions.

“Laughing with primary schoolers at the Seaforth Armoury for the launch of the first Invictus schools program and taking to the field for an interview at the Grey Cup, Canada’s version of the Super Bowl, his grin was remarkably like that of old and he looked well pleased to be back doing what he does best,” the expert noted at a later part of the converastion and even admitted that,“It was all reminiscent of an earlier, simpler time.”

“Like the time in 2016 when he convinced the late Queen to appear in a similarly stunty video to drum up publicity for the Games,” she recounted in her trip down memory lane.

It even promoted her to pose a question near the end, and wonder, “Is it just me, or does this tattoo/Jelly Roll video feel like a certain harking back, like he is angling to recapture some of that magic?”

