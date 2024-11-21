Katie Price breaks silence on rumours of getting married for ninth time

Katie Price has turned down all the rumours surrounding her ninth marriage.

An insider told OK! that the 46-year-old former model, who is currently dating Married At First Sight UK star JJ Slater, refuted any suggestion of a planned proposal.

“No, Katie's not planning on proposing,” the insider dished out, adding, “It’s about new horizons, and she really wants to do something big to show how happy she is with where she’s at in her life.”

“A proposal to JJ would be perfect for that, so she is really considering it.”

Moreover, separate sources claim that Katie was ready for another engagement, two years after calling off her eighth, to internet personality Carl Woods, backin November 2022.

Katie and her 31-year-old boyfriend have been dating since the beginning of the year after the two were pictured getting close at bars and showbiz events.

As per the MailOnline, Katie has previously been engaged eight times and has three ex husbands - Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Moreover, she has five children: oldest son Harvey who is 22-years-old, whose dad is Dwight Yorke, and 19-year-old Junior, and 17-year-old Princess, with her first husband Peter.

The model is also a mother to 10-year-old Jett, and 9-year-old Bunny, with ex-husband Kieran.