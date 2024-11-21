Lizzo seals the deal on Jeremy Renner's lavish pad for $12M

Lizzo has reportedly purchased a property on Hollywood Hills, located near Laurel Canyon.

The singer, 36, has snagged the property from Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, 53, for a whopping 12.4 million, per TMZ.

Renner initially purchased the property for $4 million in 2012. The actor invested about $5.5 million more into renovations on the 6-bed, 9-bath lavish pad.

The 9,000-square-foot property also offers amenities like a recording studio, a screening room, a swimming pool with a waterfall, and an indoor-outdoor living area.

The living room features unique wood paneling on the ceiling, sliding glass doors, and multiple chandeliers. The property also houses multiple dining areas and a state-of-the-art kitchen with an island and bar.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor listed the home for $13 million in August. Per insiders, the sale was made at the end of October.

His decision to downsize the property only came after his 2023 snowplow accident, which made him give up his "forever home."

“I did all that stuff because I was going to stay there,” he said. “It was kind of a forever home,” he told WSJ. Magazine in August.