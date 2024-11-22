10 Shows like 'From' if you love the horror mystery show

These shows like 'From' echo the show with horror, mystery, and survival themes

MGM’s horror mystery show From entered the scene in 2022. The show, created by John Griffin, enthralled viewers with its mystery of a town that traps people who enter it. Stuck in the nightmarish place, residents pursue any clue they can to solve the mystery and escape. But they can only do any outdoor activities before sunset, because terrifying man-eaters come out at night.

From stars Lost alum Harold Perrineau as retired US army veteran Boyd Stevens who becomes the sheriff and de-facto mayor of the town. Boyd does all he can to maintain order in the town and survive, while the evil forces do their best to break him.

As the beloved show reaches episode 10 of season 3, here’s a list of best series like From.

Wayward Pines

Matt Dillon played FBI agent Ethan Burke who’s on a mission to find his two missing colleagues (one of them his former lover). On his way to the small town of Wayward Pines, gets into a car accident and wakes up in the hospital. As he begins his search, he gets progressively creeped out by the odd behavior of the residents. When he asks questions, he’s told things like “They’re watching us, they’re listening,” and “You could be happy here.”

Soon, he discovers the mantra of the town: “Do not try to leave. Do not discuss the past. Do not discuss your life before. Always answer the phone if it rings. Work hard, be happy, and enjoy your life in Wayward Pines.”

M Night Shyamalan’s venture into TV shows features an eerie town, and the main character’s struggle against being trapped. It’s one of the best mystery shows like From.

Based on Blake Crouch’s novel named Pines, Wayward Pines also stars Charlie Tahan, Carla Gugino, Sarah Jeffery, Shannyn Sossamon, Nimrat Kaur and more.

Hemlock Grove

Set in a fictional small town named Hemlock Grove in Pennsylvania, this horror mystery follows Peter Rumancek, a 17-year-old boy living in a trailer on the outskirts of the town. Peter is rumored to be a werewolf. His life takes a turn for the worse when two teenage girls are brutally murdered in Hemlock Grove, and he becomes a suspect.

Peter then joins hands with Roman Godfrey, the heir to the wealthy Godfrey family, to catch the real murderer. At the same time, the town is plagued with evil forces that lurk about in plain sight, which makes it a horror series like From.

Hemlock Grove was one of Netflix's first few original shows and boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Famke Janssen, Lili Taylor, and Dougray Scott.

The outsider

The Outsider follows a seasoned detective named Ralph Anderson’s (Ben Mendelsohn) investigation of the gruesome murder of a young boy. Ralph is forced to employ unconventional methods of investigation when a supernatural force makes him question his beliefs.

Inspired by Stephen King’s novel of the same name, The Outsider features a powerful evil force like the one in MGM’s From.

Stranger Things

This one’s a no brainer. Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest hits for good reason. The show combines Steven King-styled horror and Steven Spielberg-styled sci-fi and creates a spooky narrative around the town of Hawkins in Indiana.

The story follows a group of kids, one of whom – Will Byers – mysteriously vanishes. The rest of the group begins looking for him diligently. During their search, they come across a quiet girl (Millie Bobby Brown) with superpowers and decide to hide her in their basement until they know what to do with her.

Will’s mom Joyce (Winona Ryder) begins to experience strange events around the house which she believes are signals from her son.

The Duffer Brother’s incredible show features huge blood-thirsty monsters and pays nostalgic tributes to ‘80s music and fashion. The most addicting aspect of Stranger Things is that it masterfully combines horror with heartwarming coming-of-age storylines. It’s an absolute essential watch for any From fan.

The show also stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour, and Sadie Sink in major roles. Stream on Netflix.

Lost

Lost is THE sci-fi adventure show that gave birth to all shows following the narrative “this town has malevolent inhabitants that aren’t humans.” Following its immense success, many similar shows were created.

Lost follows the survivors of a plane crash on an island for six long seasons. Spinal surgeon Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) leads them in their attempts to survive all the dangers of the malicious island, and find ways to escape. The show also features some great love stories, which is one thing that sets it apart from From, which is more about survival.

Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets follows a group of teenage soccer players’ (all girls) who are stranded in the wilderness when their plane crashes. The group’s survival in rough weather is made even more challenging by an unexplained phenomenon which pushes them to their wit’s end.

The show, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, stars Ella Purnell, Sophie Thatcher, Melanie Lynskey, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton.

Castle Rock

This psychological horror drama depicts multiple stories from Stephen King’s works, all connected to the town of Castle Rock. The series, which ran for two seasons as planned, weaved the story of different characters together in the town. Castle Rock resembles From’s horror themes.

Castle Rock stars Bill Skarsgård, Lizzy Caplan, Melanie Lynskey, André Holland, Sissy Spacek, Terry O’Quinn, Paul Sparks, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn, and Elsie Fisher.

The Society

The Society depicts what happens when a town full of teenagers is left without adult supervision. It’s essentially a modern version of Lord Of The Flies.

The show begins with a bus full of high-schoolers leaving for a school trip. However, on their return, they find their parents and all other adults missing from the town. In the following days, they notice that there are subtle changes in the town, and one big change: It’s now surrounded by woods.

They attempt to form a system to run the town. But parties, melodrama and chaos are inevitable in a town ruled by teenagers.

The cast included Kathryn Newton, Kristine Froseth, Toby Wallace, Jack Mulhern, Gideon Adlon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rachel Keller, and Sean Berdy. The show ran for one season on Netflix before getting cancelled but builds an intriguing mystery which is worth the time it takes.

Chapelwaite

Chapelwaite is based on Stephen King’s story Jerusalem’s Lot and stars Adrien Brody as Captain Charles Boone. The show follows the events that follow the death of his wife at sea in 1850. Boone decides to relocate with his three children to Preacher’s Corners in Maine.

As they settle into their ancestral home, the town locals show them that they’re unwelcome. Disturbing events hint at dark secrets both the town and the house hide. Boone begins to look into his family’s history, all the while being attacked by whispers that threaten his sanity and compel him to do horrific things.

Chapelwaite echoes From with its psychological horror and eerie town setting.

The Walking Dead

In this post-apocalyptic thriller, Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes up from a coma to face a nightmarish situation. The world is in ruins, and zombies are a reality. Grimes becomes the leader of a group of survivors, who must face the constant threat of the flesh-eating monsters along with other survivors who’ve formed groups and new laws.

The series was created by Frank Darabont and based on the comic book series of the same name. It quickly became a cultural phenomenon and ran for eleven seasons. The ensemble cast included Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. This is another one of the shows like From on Netflix.