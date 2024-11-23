Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer gets emotional as she breaks silence after singer's funeral

Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer gets emotional after singer's funeral

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer broke her silence after the singer’s funeral.

The 31-year-old singer, who was laid to rest in Buckinghamshire, England this week, used to date Danielle from 2010 to 2012.

The model took to her Instagram Story and expressed her love for those closest to the former One Direction member.

Danielle wrote, "I'm also very aware that over the past few weeks or so I've posted the least amount I ever have in my entire online career."

Liam Payne and Danielle Peazer dated on and off from 2010 to 2012

She continued, “Yet I've had the most eyes on everything I'm doing or saying.

"Thank you for being patient with me whilst I take a minute for myself.

“I'm grateful for all the love sent my way and am making the most of this quality time with my baby girl and the rest of my family.”

The ex-girlfriend of late singer concluded the post, saying, “Also, for anyone who needs to hear it and is struggling with something within...Everything is just a phase.”

The One Direction alum lost his life after falling from a multi-story hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina