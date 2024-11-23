 
Geo News

Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer gets emotional as she breaks silence after singer's funeral

Liam Payne and Danielle Peazer dated on and off for two years

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2024

Liam Paynes ex Danielle Peazer gets emotional after singers funeral
Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer gets emotional after singer's funeral

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer broke her silence after the singer’s funeral.

The 31-year-old singer, who was laid to rest in Buckinghamshire, England this week, used to date Danielle from 2010 to 2012.

The model took to her Instagram Story and expressed her love for those closest to the former One Direction member.

Danielle wrote, "I'm also very aware that over the past few weeks or so I've posted the least amount I ever have in my entire online career."

Liam Payne and Danielle Peazer dated on and off from 2010 to 2012
Liam Payne and Danielle Peazer dated on and off from 2010 to 2012

She continued, “Yet I've had the most eyes on everything I'm doing or saying.

"Thank you for being patient with me whilst I take a minute for myself.

“I'm grateful for all the love sent my way and am making the most of this quality time with my baby girl and the rest of my family.”

The ex-girlfriend of late singer concluded the post, saying, “Also, for anyone who needs to hear it and is struggling with something within...Everything is just a phase.”

The One Direction alum lost his life after falling from a multi-story hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina

King Charles delights Queen Camilla with latest move video
King Charles delights Queen Camilla with latest move
Adele needs to recover ‘emotionally' and ‘physically'
Adele needs to recover ‘emotionally' and ‘physically'
Idris Elba is ready to shake things up in 'Masters of the Universe'
Idris Elba is ready to shake things up in 'Masters of the Universe'
SZA voices fear of 'dying alone'
SZA voices fear of 'dying alone'
Victoria Beckham dishes on 'deep insecurities' about her skin
Victoria Beckham dishes on 'deep insecurities' about her skin
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her kids' reaction to Timothee Chalamet kiss video
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her kids' reaction to Timothee Chalamet kiss
Meghan Markle opens up about Thanksgiving, Christmas holidays in US
Meghan Markle opens up about Thanksgiving, Christmas holidays in US
Gwyneth Paltrow pokes fun at own dating history in new video: Watch video
Gwyneth Paltrow pokes fun at own dating history in new video: Watch