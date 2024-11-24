Cynthia Erivo credits Ariana Grande for her life-changing decision

Cynthia Erivo has credited her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande for advice before embarking on a second record album.

Speaking to Las Culturistas podcast, the 37-year-old actress appreciated Grande for giving her much needed advice before embarking on a second record.

The Wicked actress recalled about making her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, in 2021 and shared she did not like the experience.

"I've recorded an album before and the experience was not necessarily the experience that I wanted for myself,” Erivo said, adding “It just was chequered with a whole bunch of stuff that wasn't right for me.”

The actress, who plays Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, said, “She (Grande) and I had a really sweet heart-to-heart.”

She continued, “I sat down and talked to her about my experiences and what was going on.

"She was like, 'Well that's because you don't need a manager Cynthia, you already know what you want.

“What you need is a good label, what you need is a good team. You need people who understand your idea and can help you execute the idea.’”

It is pertinent to mention that Wicked premiered in cinemas all across on November 22, 2024.