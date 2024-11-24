Tim Robbins gets honest about 'The Shawshank Redemption's fate in streaming era

Tim Robbins has shared his views on how well 'The Shawshank Redemption' would perform in the algorithm era

30 years after it debuted, The Shawshank Redemption remains an all time fan favorite classic. Tim Robbins played Andy Dufresne in the movie, a man accused of murdering his wife and her lover and sent to the Shawshank prison.

The film’s star Tim says despite it being an excellent movie, it didn’t draw a great audience at first. He credits one man for the movie making it big: Ted Turner.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, the Silo actor argued that algorithms behind streaming sites wouldn’t have favored a movie like The Shawshank Redemption.

Robbins said: “We’re at 30 years now [on from] Shawshank Redemption. When it came out it got good reviews, it got nominated for Academy awards, but nobody saw it. It was VHS and [Ted] Turner playing it on his television channel [Turner Classic Movies] that changed that. That is a beloved movie.”

He added: “It remains on top of IMDb as the most favored movie of all time. So I know that a quality movie, a quality television show, will last. Whether it’s a hit or not is irrelevant compared to what people are going to think about it in 10, 15, 20 years.”

He remarked: “You go on Netflix right now, you see what films are coming out and you tell me that that’s the future of cinema? We’re in big trouble.”

The Shawshank Redemption scored seven Oscar nominations and remains beloved three decades after it was released. Along with Tim Robbins, the cast included Morgan Freeman.