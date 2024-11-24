King Charles is ‘outrunning' everyone with cancer

King Charles has reportedly been trying to rush back into his full schedule of events, as fast as he can, and is trying to make up for lost time, experts believe.

An observation about this has been shared by royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward.

She shared it all while speaking to GB News, and in that conversation, she admitted “King Charles is very keen to make up for lost time,” despite his “health challenges.”

And while “He's done very little travelling this year because of his cancer scare but they're very strong.”

She even slipped in a quip and admitted, “These Windsor men, they absolutely can outrun anyone and people that come into the family, for example Camilla finds it hard to keep.”

“There's Charles, who's got cancer, and he's been doing all kinds of events. He went to Gladiators.”

“He's now, as we speak, at the Royal Variety Performance as well as doing all his kingly duties and giving a diplomatic reception. I mean, he doesn't stop.”

“He's 76 and he's got cancer. We don't quite know what sort of cancer, but he is doing all these things and Camilla has a chest infection and she's laid absolutely flat.”

“So it just gives you an idea of the energy of the Windsors,” Ms Seward also added as part of her concluding remarks.