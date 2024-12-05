 
Geo News

How old is Mahira Khan turning this year?

Superstar discusses mental, physical health among other topics in a recent podcast

By
Web Desk
|

December 05, 2024

Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan
Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan is always in the limelight not only because of her acting skills but also because of her age-defying beauty. 

Speculations and questions about Mahira's age have always been abuzz but the actor, who recently appeared in a podcast, revealed her age candidly. 

During the podcast, the actor spoke about various things including bodily health, mental health, nutrition and living with purpose. 

Speaking about physical health after a person crosses 30, Mahira revealed that she will be turning 40 this year in December. 

"Of course [our bodies] slow down [after 30]. I am going to turn 40 so its a big, big birthday for me. I remember being 30, I also remember being 21," she said. 

"I remember all these moments in my life and now I think I wish I had looked after myself starting from my 30s [...] Because you're getting surer of yourself. For people like us, that's when we are figuring things out," said the Sadqay Tumhare actor.

Mahira said that a person should look after themselves "the sooner the better". 

The much-adored actor also discussed struggling with mental health problems, encouraging the others to not feel ashamed and consult a doctor or talk to the people around them. 

She said that people need to understand that depression is not shameful but its a disease which has a cure. "There are medicines for it and there are professionals who improve it. Everyone should talk about this," she added. 

Hammad Shoaib is ready for a rishta, are you? video
Hammad Shoaib is ready for a rishta, are you?
Mariyam Nafees announces pregnancy in joyful photoshoot with husband
Mariyam Nafees announces pregnancy in joyful photoshoot with husband
'The Glassworker' makes history as Pakistan's first animated submission to Oscars
'The Glassworker' makes history as Pakistan's first animated submission to Oscars
AR Rahman's son reacts to parents separation on social media
AR Rahman's son reacts to parents separation on social media
AR Rahman, Saira Banu confirm divorce after 29 years of marriage
AR Rahman, Saira Banu confirm divorce after 29 years of marriage
Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan join hands to show Bollywood world
Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan join hands to show Bollywood world
Ustad Hamid urges youth to embrace classical, contemporary music
Ustad Hamid urges youth to embrace classical, contemporary music
WATCH: Hania Aamir gets shoutout from 'beautiful friend' Badshah
WATCH: Hania Aamir gets shoutout from 'beautiful friend' Badshah