How old is Mahira Khan turning this year?

Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan is always in the limelight not only because of her acting skills but also because of her age-defying beauty.

Speculations and questions about Mahira's age have always been abuzz but the actor, who recently appeared in a podcast, revealed her age candidly.

During the podcast, the actor spoke about various things including bodily health, mental health, nutrition and living with purpose.

Speaking about physical health after a person crosses 30, Mahira revealed that she will be turning 40 this year in December.

"Of course [our bodies] slow down [after 30]. I am going to turn 40 so its a big, big birthday for me. I remember being 30, I also remember being 21," she said.

"I remember all these moments in my life and now I think I wish I had looked after myself starting from my 30s [...] Because you're getting surer of yourself. For people like us, that's when we are figuring things out," said the Sadqay Tumhare actor.

Mahira said that a person should look after themselves "the sooner the better".

The much-adored actor also discussed struggling with mental health problems, encouraging the others to not feel ashamed and consult a doctor or talk to the people around them.

She said that people need to understand that depression is not shameful but its a disease which has a cure. "There are medicines for it and there are professionals who improve it. Everyone should talk about this," she added.